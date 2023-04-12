Funtopia will be making its first ever appearance in town with two festivals at Spiceball Park

A children’s festival specifically designed for under 10s is coming to Banbury in May and August.

The event is filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets and an under 5s area.

Other features include a ‘baby zone’, a giant 110ft obstacle course (where both kids and grown ups can compete!) and a ‘fun farm’.

The 2023 tour runs from April-August and will be visiting Spiceball Park, Banbury, on Sunday May 21 - and then again on Tuesday August 22.

Full tour dates can be viewed on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/funtopiauk

After trialling Funtopia’s new autism friendly sessions last year, they received a positively overwhelming response. So the festival will now feature an autism friendly session at the start of the event (10.30am-11.30am).

Numbers are limited and tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite at https://funtopiauk.eventbrite.com

“Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together” said Sarah Green, Funtopia director.

“We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any

additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price. For only £10 per child, visitors can enjoy a full day of fun!”

A food court will be available but visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and picnics if they prefer.

All tickets are purchased on the gate (autism friendly sessions can be booked online), there’s no need to pre-book. Sales open at 10am every event day.