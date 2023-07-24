Children's festival of fun comes to Banbury's Spiceball Park this summer holiday

The children’s festival, which has been specifically designed for under-10s, is returning to Banbury’s Spiceball Park next month.

The Funtopia children’s festival will return to town on Tuesday, August 22, for a day of fun between 11:30 am and 5 pm.

The event is specifically designed for under 10s and includes role play areas, sumo suits, water fights, giant inflatable games, bubble making, character meet and greets, an under-5s area, a 110-foot high-energy inflatable course, and more.

Funtopia will also be running an autism-friendly session at the start of the day from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Sarah Green, company director of Funtopia, said: "We absolutely loved our first visit to Banbury earlier in the summer. It was well received by the public, and it looked as though all our visitors loved the event just as much as we did! We can’t wait to return to offer our mini Funtopians the chance to visit Funtopia again!"

Refreshments are available throughout the day, and visitors are also encouraged to bring food and join in with the picnic in the park.

Tickets for the autism-friendly session can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/funtopia-24898797019

For other tickets, there is no need to pre-book, with tickets available from the gate at 10am on the day.

Tickets for the main session are under 90cm for free, £10 for over 90 cm, and £2.50 for adults. For the autism-friendly session, prices are free for under 90cm, £5 for over 90 cm, and £2.50 for adults.