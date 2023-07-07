Cherwell council to host summer holiday activities for children in Banbury

Cherwell District Council will be running a summer holiday club for children in the Banbury area looking for activities over the school break.

The Activate holiday club will be running at leisure centres in Banbury, Bicester, and Kidlington from Monday July 31.

Now rebranded, the club offers the same exciting array of activities as its predecessor, the popular holiday hubs, with a programme that is designed to give young people the opportunity to try new things while they’re off school.

Cllr Nigel Simpson, portfolio holder for sport and leisure, said: "The Activate holiday club offers an exciting variety of sports, games, arts and crafts to keep young people happy and active.

"They might be happening just down the road from where they go to school, but the Activate holiday club will feel like a really exciting day away for the young people who take part.

"The sessions allow children to develop their skills and agility and are delivered in an inclusive environment with a friendly team ethos. We’re already taking bookings, so I encourage parents to book early to avoid missing out."

Included in the club’s activities are parachute games, obstacle relays, rounders, arts and crafts and, where available, swimming. The club’s sessions will take place at the Spiceball leisure centre in Banbury, Bicester leisure centre, Kidlington and Gosford leisure centre.

The sessions cost £15.60 per day, run from 8.45am to 3pm and are offered for children aged 5 to 11.