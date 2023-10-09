Chance to win a Nintendo Switch in town centre Halloween pumpkin trail

A free pumpkin trail is being held in the town centre this Halloween – with a great prize up for grabs.

The 2023 Halloween pumpkin trail will get underway later this month on Saturday October 10 and will come to a close on Tuesday October 31.

To enter the prize draw to win a Nintendo Switch, participants must collect a trail map sheet from Sweet Celebrations on Church Lane and begin looking for the pumpkins.

The 12 specially decorated pumpkins will be hidden in various shops located on the map around the town centre.

The Banbury BID team has organised a free pumpkin trail this Halloween.

After finding one of the well-hidden Halloween pumpkins, participants must draw its scary face on their trail sheet.

Once the trail sheet has been completed, it should be handed into the post box located at the Spiceball Leisure Centre to be entered into the draw.