Candle-lit lantern parade, masked ball and Christmas market will all be taking place at a village near Banbury

The annual HanFestive event in Hanwell will take place over two days at the village's historic church, on Saturday December 3 and Sunday December.4.

The annual HanFestive event in Hanwell will take place over two days at the village's historic church, on Saturday December 3 and Sunday December.4.

The event kicks off on Saturday with a lantern parade through the village at 4,15pm, with a stop at the the village green for a dance.

They will arrive at the church at 5pm - just in time for the masquerade ball, where guests (in masks of course) will be be treated to a performance by a local harpist.

There will be live music from 'Thorpe and Morrison' and a competition for the best masks.

Most Popular

​Church Hanbrewery will be back with their Oxfordshire beer - wine, cider and non alcoholic drinks will also be available. Sartorellis will be serving pizzas.

Then on Sunday, the church is holding its annual Christmas Market from 11am-4pm.