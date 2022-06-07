Bloxham vicar reaches for the sky in fundraising flight

Look out above... a very special fundraiser will be taking place in Bloxham on Saturday

Rev Dale Gingrich will be up, up and away this Saturday, June 11, to support new facilities at St Mary’s.

He’ll be accompanying church member Jon Carlton, an experienced glider pilot, in a sponsored motorised glider flight over the spire – the tallest in Oxfordshire.

They are raising money to help hit the final target needed for the installation of kitchen and toilet facilities, so that the church building can be used by more people, more often.

The dynamic duo expect to fly over at about 6pm, timed to coincide with a garden party in the churchyard which is raising funds for the same purpose.

You can also make donations at the Building our Future stall during the village’s action-packed fun day at jubilee park, which runs from noon to 6pm.