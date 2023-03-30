Banbury's Castle Quay to host array of fun Easter Holiday activities and competitions

There will be an online Easter bunny hunt competition running across the centre’s social media channels between April 2 and 6, giving participants the opportunity to win lots of tasty Easter goodies.
To join in the competition, participants must respond to the centre’s posts, answering where the Easter bunny characters have been enjoying themselves inside Castle Quay.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alongside the centre’s online competition, a number of stores will be running special Easter events and activities. This includes The Entertainer, which is running an event on Saturday, April 8 between 2 and 4pm where shop visitors will be able to create their own Lego pieces to take home with them.
Banbury BID will be running a selection of workshops inside the centre, including Easter scratch art on Saturday, April 1, Easter mask making on Saturday, April 8, and Easter wreath making on Saturday, April 15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The BID workshops are free for all children to enjoy, with no need for pre-booking, They will run between 1pm and 3pm opposite the Banbury Museum and Gallery.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: "We wanted to give families the chance to experience some free activity over the school holidays—there is lots happening, so we’d love to see as many families as possible get involved.
"A special thanks to the Banbury BID for arranging some brilliant workshops. We also hope our shoppers can donate lots of Easter eggs to support the Sunshine Centre in their quest to make some children’s Easters a lot more chocolatey!"
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as the competitions and workshops, the centre is teaming up with The Sunshine Centre Charity to collect donated Easter eggs at the Castle Quay Customer Service Desk to pass on to less fortunate children who do not have the opportunity to enjoy Easter festivities this year.
The Banbury Museum will be hosting its own Easter workshops at the museum costing between £3 – £6 per session, for more visit their website at https://www.banburymuseum.org/
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more information about the centre’s Easter activites visit its website at: https://castlequay.co.uk/whats_on/lots-of-easter-fun-in-banbury/