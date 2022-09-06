Banbury women’s rugby team to host free taster session ahead of season

Banbury Belles female rugby union team to host a free taster session this friday.

Following the success of the men’s team promotion last season, the women behind the Banbury Belles said they are inspired to achieve great success in their first season playing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Banbury Belles will start their season next month and are holding a free taster session BBQ event this Friday (September 9) at 7pm at Banbury Rugby Club to bulk up their squad ahead of an exciting rebirth of the club.

The taster session is open to females of any rugby ability above the age of 17 and will include a game of touch rugby, a chance to meet the squad and refreshments with the club’s bar open all evening.

Amy Pinfold, head of the female rugby at Banbury Rugby Club, said: “People can expect a really warm welcoming from girls that are so enthusiastic about their rugby but also passionate about growing the team and club.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s a place for everybody here, if anyone is feeling nervous or unsure the girls in the team are happy to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable.

“We have got players of all ages and all walks of life, it’s such a mix of girls. When we come together for the shared love of rugby it’s amazing.”

Banbury Rugby Club also has female teams for under 16s, 14s, and 12s who are heavily involved with the Belles and train alongside the ladies on occasion.