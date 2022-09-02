Banbury to host major stamp collecting festival next month

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Stamp Society is to host a major event for stamp collectors in October at the Blessed George Napier School.

The event which promises to be a significant date in the stamp collector’s calendar will feature the Midland Philatelic Federation autumn convention alongside the Thames Valley Federation annual competitions and a stamp and postcard fair, with approximately twenty stamp dealers attending the festival.

The event will take place on Sunday October 23 at the Blessed George Napier School on Springfield Avenue, Banbury and will run from 10am to 4pm.

Free parking will be available to attendees and there will be refreshments available throughout the day.

Festival chairman Ian Grace said: “It will be an event not to be missed for all new and experienced philatelists. There will be some displays by some of the leading collectors in the Midlands and Thames Valley. It will be a great opportunity to meet fellow collectors, buy some new items for your collections and learn more about the hobby.”

