Banbury craft fair returns to town centre

Banbury craft fair returns to the Market Place this Sunday.

Banbury’s Market Place will once again be bustling with activity, this time it’s the turn of the craft fair where wonderful home-crafted goods will be sold on 25 unique stalls.

The craft fair which originally started out at Grimsbury Community Centre in April is to take place in the Market Place for the second time as part of a series of fairs that will run on the first Sunday of each month until the final month of December when it will be held on the December 18.

Shoppers can find a wide range of products at the fair including, needlecraft goods, children’s toys, jewellery, wax and resin products, body care items, artwork, leatherwork, woodwork, clothes and more.

Among the home-crafted goods, visitors will find two fundraiser stalls the Danielle Buick Dance Academy which will be raising money for a dance studio by serving refreshments throughout the day and Dogs for Good which train dogs to assist people with physical and learning disabilities.

The organiser of the fair Julie Anne Down said: “It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and craftspeople. The people of Banbury will be able to buy unique products and gifts whilst being a part of something special that is growing with every craft fair.