Banbury community group to raise money for the Horton Hospital with Christmas Fayre this Saturday

A Banbury community group will raise money for the Horton General Hospital with a Christmas Fayre this Saturday (November 11).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Longford Park community will transform their centre into a winter wonderland for their annual festive fundraiser from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow.

This year’s event will feature a tombola with some fantastic prizes, festive snacks, and gifts, and will raise money for the Horton General Hospital’s Midwifery-led Unit and Maternity Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Mahon, Horton midwifery unit manager, said: "We are very grateful to be nominated by the Longford Park Community Association. We would use the donation on items to enhance the units work especially for birthing mums, for example oils, therapy treatments, and nice mugs to serve refreshments.".

Most Popular

The Longford Park Community Centre is hosting its annual Christmas Fayre this Saturday.