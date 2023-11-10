Banbury community group to raise money for the Horton Hospital with Christmas Fayre this Saturday
The Longford Park community will transform their centre into a winter wonderland for their annual festive fundraiser from 3pm to 6pm tomorrow.
This year’s event will feature a tombola with some fantastic prizes, festive snacks, and gifts, and will raise money for the Horton General Hospital’s Midwifery-led Unit and Maternity Services.
Lisa Mahon, Horton midwifery unit manager, said: "We are very grateful to be nominated by the Longford Park Community Association. We would use the donation on items to enhance the units work especially for birthing mums, for example oils, therapy treatments, and nice mugs to serve refreshments.".
