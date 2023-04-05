Tooley’s Boatyard in Banbury is hosting a number of special Easter boat rides for families this weekend.

The boatyard will be running five 40-minute Easter boat trips along the glorious Oxford Canal on its very own narrowboat, The Dancing Duck.

One boat ride will depart from the yard near Lock 29 on Saturday (April 8), and four rides will leave the historic boatyard on Easter Sunday (April 9).

There will be opportunities for children to win lots of tasty Easter treats in the Tooley's Easter Challenge on the boat rides.

Visitors can climb aboard Tooley’s very own 39 foot purpose-built day boat the Dancing Duck this Easter weekend.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, and to avoid disappointment, it is advised to pre-book tickets.

The boat trips are organised by Tooley's Boatyard Trust, a charity that supports the history and heritage of the site and provides attractions for the public.