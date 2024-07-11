Axe throwing, rock climbing and crazy golf set to entertain visitors at Banbury Mayor's Funday

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Visitors to the Banbury Mayor’s Funday will have the opportunity to try their hand at a host of free activities, including axe throwing, rock climbing and crazy golf.

Mayor Mark Cherry’s Funday takes place at People’s Park from 11.30am until 4.30pm this Sunday (July 14).

Also included in the action-packed day of fun activities are ferret racing and free rides around the park on miniature train Lennie the Land Train.

There will also be performances by local talents from Stagecoach, the NOA Samba Band, School for Stars Academy, Leigh Chambers and the Danielle Buick Dance Academy.

Mayor Mark Cherry will host an action-packed day of fun activities at People's Park this Sunday.

Alongside the free activities, guests can pay to take a ride on go-karts or funfair rides that will be set up in the park.

A spokesperson for the Banbury Town Council said: “Many of the activities on offer will be completely free of charge, meaning families will be able to enjoy a fantastic day at the park for next to nothing at all.”

A dog show organised by the town council alongside the Dogs for Good charity will give pet owners the chance to show off their pooches.

For a small cost, people can enter their dogs in the friendly contest, with prizes awarded to the scruffiest dog, the dog that looks the most like their owner, and other fun categories.

Visitors to the Funday will be able to try their hand at axe throwing, crazy golf and mini-karting.

To finish off the day, DJs from Puritans Radio will be on hand to finish up the day with some classic music hits from yesteryear and the present.

There will also be a variety of stalls and vendors selling food, drinks and ice cream.

For more information email [email protected]

