Young Bodicote cast gets ready to take on hungry plant

Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group will be at Bishop Loveday School next week as they battle to keep Banbury safe from a very hungry plant.

The production of Little Shop of Horrors runs from Thursday to Saturday, February 15 to 17 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Director of the show, Steph Gillett, said: “We can’t wait for you to see this production, the cast have worked so hard, as have the team to create the amazing plants and set.”

Tickets are £9 adults and £6 concessions from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bodicotechurchyouthdramagroup