Waterway theatre brings several shows to Banburyshire

A theatre company which tours the waterways of the United Kingdom will be celebrating two big anniversaries with shows coming throughout Banburyshire.

Mikron Theatre Company presents Get Well Soon to mark the 70th anniversary of the creation of the NHS and Revolting Women, which celebrates the centenary of some women getting the vote.

The company will be visiting Woodstock, Cropredy, Adderbury and Bicester between August 10 and 16.

In Get Well Soon, all is not well at St Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A&E.

Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? His dad’s had a stroke and his daughter’s in revolt. Now hungry businesses, with an eye on profits, are after a slice of the action.

With tunes, transfusions and titters, join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS.

Revolting Women tells the Suffrage story through the eyes of a less well-known Pankhurst, Sylvia, who fought for the vote alongside working women in the East End. Sylvia meets Lettie and they push together to Parliament, to bend the ear of the cabinet. A story of absolute commitment or dangerous obsession?

Full of political satire, songs and more suffrage societies than you can shake a stick at, Revolting Women unravels a contentious and momentous movement in history.

Get Well Soon can be seen at The Rock of Gibraltar at Woodstock on Friday, August 10, and at Wharf House in Cropredy on Wednesday, August 15. Both shows start at 7.30pm.

Revolting Women can be seen at The Pig Place in Adderbury on Saturday, August 11, starting at 7pm.

The following day it can be seen at North Aston Village Green in Bicester from 2pm.

Mikron Theatre Company will then return to Wharf House in Cropredy on Thursday, August 16, but this time performing Revolting Women.

Some of the shows are free to attend, however, a collection will be taken at the end of the show.

For further information about either of the shows or performances visit www.mikron.org.uk