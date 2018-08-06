Voices Across Time swing into summer

Adderbury’s immersive performance troupe, Voices Across Time (VaT), played to a packed house in the second of their ‘hosting’ events.

The ‘hosting’ event series was launched this year to support VaT’s community outreach programme.

This second instalment entitled Major Swing and the Bluebelles, saw the VaT team create a 1945-style Victory Party to celebrate the end of the Second World War, whilst doubling as an emotional leaving party for American GI soldiers who would be returning home now the war was over.

The show, at the Adderbury Institute, was led by George Sothcott as GI Frank under his Major Swing show persona and accompanied by three-piece harmony group The Bluebelles, comprising Charlotte Saunders, Lisa Nicholls and Jess Smith.

A feature of all VaT performances is audience participation and Major Swing and the Bluebells got people joining in with war-time classics including, Beer Barrel Polka, and Let There Be Love.

The next VaT outreach programme is already underway as in June they began recording their show, Christmas Across Time, as a four-instalment radio show.

Due for release in December the group plans to mark the occasion with a tour of Banbury area care homes performing a bespoke performance of these shows for the residents and their care-givers.

The performances proved a big hit with the residents of Glebfields Nursing Home and was covered by the BG.

Their next public performance will again be at the Adderbury Institute on October 20 and 21.

For care homes wishing to be a part of their December tour email team@voicesacrosstime.com.

For more information on Voice Across Time click here.