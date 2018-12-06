Singing the praises of Tooley’s Boatyard

Banbury’s historic dry dock, Tooley’s Boatyard, will have an evening of song and storytelling performed at The Mill Arts Centre to raise funds for a restoration project.

In June, proprietor of the oldest continuously working dry dock, Matt Armitage, and his staff rescued 78-year-old narrowboat Hardy from a watery grave near Braunston.

They Built Boats in Banbury will feature songs and stories celebrating both the history of Tooley’s and the story of the 70-foot traditional wooden barge, Hardy.

The Boat Doctors will provide the musical portion of the evening with a wealth of original music while boater, writer and theatrical performer, Kate Saffin will regale the audience with stories of Tooleys, Hardy and the canal in Banbury.

Tickets for the show on Friday, December 7, which starts at 7.30pm, are £10 available from Tooleys or on the door. Or visit www.eventbrite.com and search They Built Boats.