Sibford’s Much Ado About Nothing

The Rain or Shine Theatre Company return to Sibford School this week with a performance of one of Shakespeare’s best loved comedies.

This Wednesday, June 20, the theatre group will perform a special adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing.

The adaptation is set in November 1918 after The Great War has come to end and, the men of the British military forces are returning to their homes.

Don Pedro and his comrades are coming at last to Messina, a little known village on the edge of the Cotswolds, where they are met by friends, old and new.

This is the ninth time the group have visited the school, in this, their 20th anniversary year. Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic hamper to enjoy during the play.

The performance takes place in the school’s Holly House Garden. Gates open for picnics at 6.30pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 for adults, £12 for concessions and £6 for children and are available from Ticketweb or the CreditCard Hotline 03306 600541.