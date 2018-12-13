I'm a Celeb runner-up Emily Atack is coming to Banbury

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! runner-up Emily Atack is coming to Banbury with her debut comedy show next year.

The Inbetweeners star will hit the road in spring with Talk Thirty To Me, a live memoir of anecdotes, impressions and tales of a comedy actor in her 20s.

The actor and comedian turns 30 next year, so her show is all about the riotous, action-packed ride of the past decade and how she fits into the anxiety-inducing world of social media, swiping left and right, slimming apps, and the never-ending search for 'the one'.

Emily will be at The Mill Arts Centre on Thursday, April 25. For tickets and more information, visit www.emilyatacklive.com