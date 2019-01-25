Half a dozen entertainment options in Banburyshire

From comedy to history or theatre to music, here’s what’s going on around Banbury over the next week.

1 COMEDY

Historic film A Couple of Down and Outs is being screened in Hornton

Atic, Butchers Row, Banbury, January 27

The venue’s first comedy show of 2019 brings three top comics to town. Headlining is Mike Gunn, known from television appearances including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), Celebrity Deal or No Deal (Channel 4) and Harry Hill’s TV Burp (ITV), as well as supporting the likes of Jo Brand, Alan Davies and Lee Mack on tour. Mike, a self-confessed pessimist, describes himself as “not a natural choice for a career in laughter”. But his cynical outlook on life and his rare ability to walk close to the line of what audiences find acceptable has made him one of the most popular stand-up comedians on the circuit. Also on the bill is Mark Simmons, a master of perfectly timed one-liners.

Details: rocktheatic.com/comedy-shows

2 FILM AND HISTORY

The Shy Manifesto is coming to The Mill

Hornton Pavilion, Bell Street, Hornton, January 31, 7pm

A silent First World War film, which was lost in an attic for 80 years, is to get one of its first showings since it was found. Called A Couple of Down and Outs, it tells the story of a First World War veteran and his attempts to save a war horse from the knackers’ yard.

It was made in 1923 and produced by G B Samuelson of the Samuelson film dynasty family.

It was presumed lost until recent years and now belongs to the charity Scotland’s War (1914-19), which has chosen the Hornton Pavilion as the first English venue to show it. It has had several screenings in Scotland to wide acclaim and highlights how badly First World War veterans and their animals were treated in the aftermath of the conflict.

Noble Jacks promise to kick up a storm in Kineton

G B Samuelson was one of the most prolific pioneer British film producers of his time. Of over 100 feature films made, only a handful survive – and this silent film is one of them. His 92-year-old son, Sir Sydney Samuelson, the first British Film Commissioner, said that it was discovered in 10 rusty cans in an attic in Belgium.

It has taken two restorations, one in Amsterdam and latterly at the British Film Institute in London, to make it playable.

The Samuelson family have commissioned a new piece of music specially created to accompany the film.

There will be no admission charge but is by ticket only. To book email Laurie on lauriefurneaux@gmail.com or on 01295 670417,donations are welcome.

The Great Central Big Band will be at Banbury United

Details: call 01295 670359

3 THEATRE

The Shy Manifesto, The Mill, Banbury, January 31, 7.30pm

A bittersweet comedy drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Do You Think That’s Wise? The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, January 26

Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression impersonator Julian Dutton portrays Dad’s Army favourite John Le Mesurier in this one-man show. Le Mesurier charmed millions as Sgt Wilson in the classic comedy. Julian said: “I try to reveal the man behind the wry smile and urbane repartee.”

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

5 MUSIC

Noble Jacks, Kineton Sports and Social Club, January 24

With the fiddle leading the charge, Noble Jacks are out to take no prisoners as they come on with their high-energy footstompin’ rhythms which have taken crowds by storm across the UK. The band have been touring relentlessly, stomping their way round the UK music scene with sold-out headline shows.

Details: call 01926 641024

6 Music

The Great Central Big Band, Banbury United Clubhouse, Saturday, January 26, 7.30pm

Brackleys finest swinging big band will performing for one night only. Featuring an ensemble of over 20 musicians the band play everything from old time classics to big band twists of modern favourites. A must see.

Tickets £10 on the door.

Details: www.greatcentralbigband.co.uk