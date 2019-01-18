Five of the best - Things to do in Banburyshire

From music to theatre here’s our pick of the five best entertainment and leisure options in and around Banbury for the week ahead.

1 PANTOMIME

Celebrate shyness with The Shy Manifesto at The Mill

Dick Whittington, The Windmill Centre, Deddington, January 17 to 19

Dick Whittington is the 27th annual pantomime that The Deddington Players have performed. It has a cast of nearly 50, aged six to 75, and the script was written by two of its members. Theatregoers can expect a live band, a pantomime horse and plenty of audience participation.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/deddington-players

2 THEATRE

The Shy Manifesto, The Mill, Banbury, January 31

Callum is 17 . He’s proud to be shy and he thinks you should be too, because what this noisy, crazy world needs is a bit more self-restraint. The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet comedy drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell. The plays stars Theo Ancient (seen on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and was written by Michael Ross.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

The Jigantics are performing in Banbury

The Jigantics, The Mill, Banbury, January 26

Expect classy, roots-driven country from this Gloucestershire four-piece. The band are multi-instrumentalists who frequently swap instruments on stage throughout their set and share lead vocals, as well as four-part harmonies. They comprise Mark Cole on vocals, squeezeboxes, mandolin, harmonica and mandocello, Keith Thompson on guitars, harmonica, mandolin and vocals, Sarah Kelly on ukulele, flute, vocal and Martin Fitzgibbon on drums, vocals and percussion.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Do You Think That’s Wise? The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, January 26

Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression impersonator Julian Dutton portrays Dad’s Army favourite John Le Mesurier in this one-man show. Le Mesurier charmed millions as Sgt Wilson in the classic comedy. Julian said: “I try to reveal the man behind the wry smile and urbane repartee.”

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

5 FAMILY

Behind the Scenes at Blenheim Palace, until February 10

Discover the real ‘behind the scenes’ at Blenheim Palace in a limited edition tour, looking at restoration and conserva- tion at the historic property. The tours will tie in to the annual deep clean of Blenheim Palace, which will be on full show to visitors during this period. House manager Kate Ballenger said: “Each year, when the palace is usually closed, the operations team, accompanied by various specialists, complete the ‘deep clean’. This process is much more than just cleaning – it is the careful review of the entire collection followed by a thorough cleaning programme alongside the ongoing conservation and restoration work. This tour of the palace gives insights into both the deep clean and the conservation and restoration that is happening at present and has happened in the past.”

Shedding light on two very important aspects of running a 300-year-old palace, including restoring a piece of art, building or tapestry to its original condition, visitors will learn about preservation and repair of the historical and cultural site and its artefacts. The tour will also examine the theme of renovation.

Details: blenheimpalace.com