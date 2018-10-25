Five of the best

Looking for something to do in Banburyshire? Take a look at these.

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Find out what happened to a certain old lady at The Mill

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, The Mill, Banbury, October 26

We still don’t know why she swallowed a fly, or indeed what fate awaits her for doing so. And as for that spider, and that bird, and that cat...still, theatregoers young and old can enjoy this theatrical retelling of the rhyme, just in time to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Pam Adams’ best-selling book. The show has been written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children, so it’s a chance to relive the delights of this most charming of tales complete with a feast of sing-along songs, colourful animal characters and heartwarming family fun.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 ART

Reflective Beauty, The Mill, Banbury, October 29 to December 2

Oxfordshire artist Caroline Pigden presents a series of striking paintings aiming to challenge our perception of what is ugly, imperfect or brutal. Caroline’s work considers the idea that the darkest aspects of our culture can sometimes deliver a sensation of beauty that burns equally as brightly. She has painted in oils since childhood and her many works appear in public collections, churches and private collections across the UK. Caroline said: “I am delighted to present paintings that reflect my interest in the mirroring effect of opposite concepts; of good and bad or beauty and ugliness. I believe that our knowledge builds from an initial sense of what is presented, to a deeper thinking into reality or implication. It was an ambition of mine to display my work in my hometown and hopefully create a space where visitors can contemplate these observations.” Visitors can meet the artist at a special event at The Mill on November 1 from 7pm.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 OPERA

The Wreckers, Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, October 27

To celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage, Arcadian Opera are performing the masterpiece of romantic operas, The Wreckers, composed by one of the foremost suffragettes, Dame Ethel Smyth. This little known and rarely performed piece is a jewel of British composition, reflecting the influence of the foremost German composers of the day, with whom Dame Ethel was intimately acquainted. The musical director of Arcadian Opera, Justin Lavender, was the tenor in the only recording of the work, made at the Proms in 1994 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dame Ethel’s death, and he brings a huge depth of research and enthusiasm to the project. The Wreckers will be fully staged and performed with a full orchestra and a cast of experienced professional principal singers, with a chorus of talented locals.

Details: www.artsatstowe.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Whalebone, Enstone Parish Hall, October 26

The critically acclaimed acoustic trio blend Celtic folk music with strands of rock, Americana and Eastern European tradition.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whalebone

5 SPORT

An Evening with Kop Legends, Banbury Utd Clubhouse, October 26

Enjoy the company of Alan Kennedy and Phil Neal – who’ll bringing the European Cup they won to town, too.

Details: www.liveshowtickets.co.uk

