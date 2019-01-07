Comedian Jack Dee is coming to Chipping Norton - here's how to get tickets

Comedian Jack Dee will be bringing his stand-up show to Chipping Norton in April, with tickets going on sale this week.

Star of TV sitcoms Bad Move, Lead Balloon and Josh, as well as host of Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, Dee will be performing at Chipping Norton Theatre on Friday, April 12.

“In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in," he said.

Other credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two and being the star of C4’s, The Jack Dee Show, Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

“In fact,” explains Jack, “I’ve appeared in every single TV show with my name in the title”.

Chipping Norton Theatre is fast gaining a reputation as an intimate venue in which larger comedians try out their act before hitting the stadium circuit.

Over the last few years, names including Lee Evans, Alan Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Jack Whitehall have performed there, and Michael McIntyre has previewed most of his recent shows there.

Tickets, which are £16.50, are expected to sell out in minutes as they are a fraction of the cost of seeing these performers in a larger venue, and guests are often just a few rows away from the stars.

A theatre spokesman said: "We are delighted to welcome Jack Dee back to the theatre after several previous visits, including recreating I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for Graeme Garden’s birthday last year."

Priority booking for Theatre Friends opens at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 8). General public booking opens at 10am on Thursday (January 10).

To book, call the box office on 01608 642350 or www.chippingnortontheatre.com