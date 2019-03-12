Chipping Norton theatre hopes to make EU citizens feel welcome with free tickets

The Theatre Chipping Norton is offering EU citizens free tickets to make them feel welcome during a period of uncertainty revolving around Brexit.

Anyone with citizenship in any of the countries in the European Union has the chance to see any show from March 25, to April 24, for nothing.

"We want to ensure that everyone living here feels welcome and a part of the community," a theatre spokesman said.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, after nearly three years of talks since the referendum in 2016.

So although UK-only citizens are technically still part of the EU until that day, the theatre's offer is just for citizens of the other 27 countries still in the bloc.

EU citizens are entitled to one ticket per event, subject to availability.

Those who wish to take up the offer are encouraged to bring an item with celebrates the EU27 country they are from when they book or to the show.

To claim the free ticket, book in person or by phoning the box office on 01608 642350.