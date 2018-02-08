Banbury venue's Guinness World Record attempt with 96 hours of comedy

A venue in Banbury needs the community's help in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest-running comedy show.

Atic Banbury will have comedians on stage constantly from 6pm on Thursday, March 29, until 6pm on Monday, April 2 - 96 hours of stand-up comedy.

Comedienne Yuriko Kotani will be part of Atic's world record attempt

The current record is 80 hours and was set in 2015 by a comedy club in Nashville, and Atic manager Harry Parman is confident they will beat it, with a combination of great jokes and coffee.

"It's going to be hard work but it's going to be good fun as well, it's going to be nuts," he said.

A range of comedians are booked for the five-day extravaganza, from up-and-coming locals to well-known stand ups from television panel shows and Live at the Apollo.

Guinness World Records has lots of rules the Butchers Row bar must adhere to, including needing at least 10 people in the audience at all times.

Comedian Andrew Bird will also be at Atic over the Easter weekend. Photo: Paul Michael Hughes

"This is where the community comes in because filling it at prime times will be easy but the early hours of the morning and late nights will be harder," Harry said.

"We want to rally the community together and to put Banbury on the map!"

Weekend, day and entry tickets are available, and half of the ticket sales will be donated to Katharine House Hospice as well as donations made throughout.

Anyone who makes it to breakfast time will be given a free bacon sandwich and a coffee from 5-8am to power them through the rest of the weekend.

Jayde Adams will be at Atic for the comedy bonanza

Tickets for the event will be: £15 for a weekend pass which allows you to come and go, £5 for a day ticket which lasts for 24 hours, or £3 on the door.

Plus every morning anyone in Atic's 6am InsomniAtic photo will be given a ticket to the April comedy show.

For more information, email info@rocktheatic.com or visit www.rocktheatic.com.