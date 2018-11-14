Adderbury theatre group embark on Christmas Care Home Tour

The immersive musical theatre group, Voices Across Time, are seeking care homes across Banburyshire to host their upcoming Christmas tour.

Voices Across Time is a familiar face in many Banbury area care homes through its ongoing community outreach programme.

Voices across Time at Glebefields Nursing Home as residents become part of the show NNL-171005-104643001

This strand of the group’s activity seeks to use music as a way to encourage and facilitate interaction and communication, as well as providing a source of entertainment for the residents.

For five weeks last year the group worked with residents of Glebefields Nursing Home, involving the residents in the performance of ‘Gallant George and the Deadly Dragon.

Residents sang and played percussion instruments throughout the play after weekly rehearsal sessions, building confidence and unearthing long ago forgotten talents that gave residents a new lease on life.

The Care Home Christmas Tour will mark a change from their usual five week stints within a single care home, instead seeing the group visit a multitude of care homes for one-off sessions throughout December.

Voices Across Time three piece The Bluebelles NNL-180730-122942001

The jam-packed two hour events will include the festive performance, a meet and greet with the cast and a one hour musical workshop.

Voices Across Time recently completed a three-performance run of its original musical show, ‘Till the Boys Come Home’, written to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Great War.

Incorporating some of the most famous songs of the Great War era, including “Keep The Home Fires Burning”, Till the Boys Come Home will be the foundation upon which the Christmas Care Home Tour will be built.

Director, and founder member of the group, Florence Taylor said: “We are thrilled to be taking Voices Across Time on tour. The Care Home Christmas tour allows us to combine our much loved community outreach programme with the sell-out Christmas musical performance.

“The cast are buzzing to relive the show and bring joy over the festive period.”

Voices Across Time still have availability on the tour for additional visits.

For more information and to register interest email team@voicesacrosstime.com.

The group are also launching a FRIENDS scheme which directly supports their community projects, information of which can also be found on the website.