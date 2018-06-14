Adderbury bids goodbye to GI allies

The Adderbury Institute will be thrown into an evening of American-English merrymaking next month as Voices Across Time’s (VaT) new show debuts.

The Banbury-based participatory musical theatrical group will, for one night only, present Major Swing and the Bluebelles: Advance Britannia.

The new musical is a celebratory tale set after Churchill’s announcement of victory in Europe coupled with the sad departure of Adderbury’s American GI allies.

As with every VaT production music abounds as the Bluebelles, comprising Banbury’s Lisa Nicholls, Jess Smith and Charlotte Saunders, perform wartime hits such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Benny Goodman’s Sing, Sing, Sing and Vera Lynn’s The White Cliffs of Dover.

VaT regular George Sothcott will play Adderbury’s own American GI, Frank George, under his show persona Major Swing.

Harriet Wells, co-founder of VaT and the show’s producer, said: “Following the success of Chansons and Sauvignons in March, we are thrilled to be putting on our second ‘hosting’ event, which sees the company taking a small detour from our usual musical productions to put on smaller, more diverse theatrical shows before our big musical production this coming October.”

Proceeds from the show will go towards VaT’s community initiatives including visits to Banburyshire care homes and the recording of their Christmas show for radio.

The event will take place on July 21 from 7.30pm at the Adderbury Institute. For tickets call 07532446665 or email boxoffice@voicesacrosstime.com