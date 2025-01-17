Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors saw more players leave in the last episode of the week 👀

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet more players have left The Traitors Castle.

The BBC show has brought to an end its penultimate week.

The number of players is really starting to dwindle - as we near the final of 2025 season.

The Traitors brought its third week to an end with plenty of twists and turns. Viewers will now have to wait four agonising days for the next instalment.

Tensions were starting to be dialled up another notch as the show moved yet closer to the final. The numbers have started to dwindle and the faithful found themselves questioning everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day started with nine players at breakfast after a murder the night before, while another player was banished. Recap who left and what happened tonight:

Who was murdered in Friday’s episode of The Traitors?

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman | BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

At the end of last night’s episode (January 16), Minah and Charlotte decided on their latest victim. They had narrowed it down to three options - Lisa, Joe and Jake.

There was a potential risk as Jake had won the shield in the challenge on Thursday - the wonderful trip to the doll house. However neither of The Traitors were sure who had won the shield - so the murder could be blocked, if they picked the wrong target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe was the first one revealed to be safe, arriving at breakfast with Minah. Jake then walked in and it was confirmed that priest Lisa had been killed.

She declared “I saw this coming” before reading her ‘murder’ letter from The Traitors. Adding that it was a sign that The Traitors saw her “as a threat”.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

What was the mission in tonight’s episode?

The mission for today involved ‘ancient’ broken statues and they had to fix them. It involved carrying pieces up to the top of a hill and assembling them on a plinth.

Each head piece had a name on the top - and one of the plinths had a shield. So the head piece on the statue with the shield plinth would get the protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie was open with his desire to get his hand on the shield, while in a video interview Joe said he would go for it if the chance arose.

The players managed to successfully complete the challenge and added £10,000 to the prize pot. Freddie also got his hands on his first shield of the season.

The statues themselves were pretty reminiscent of the iconic moai on Easter Island, built by the Rapa Nui. And not Stonehenge as Jake had declared as they approached the challenge site.

Who was banished from The Traitors tonight?

The morning saw lots of familiar names being brought up - with Leon setting his sights on Freddie and Francesca. While Freddie mentioned Minah and Leon’s names to Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Francesca apologised at breakfast for getting it wrong in banishing Alex the night before, it caused Leanne to start questioning if she could be a traitor. The ex-soldier declared in her video interview that she didn’t believe Frankie’s reaction.

Charlotte confided in Alexander that she was worried that her name could be brought up later that day. Especially after Frankie wondered at breakfast why her, Charlotte and Joe were still here.

During a game of badminton before the day’s mission, Leanne brought up Frankie’s name to Charlotte and Alexander. Joe and Freddie were both on the Leon train early.

After the mission Charlotte once again brought up Minah in her car - which also featured Freddie and Alexander. While Leanne’s decision to bring her own head piece up the hill in a bid to get the shield also brought suspicion from Frankie, Leon and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at the castle, Leon asked Leanne directly about that and she then went ‘all guns blazing’ to address it with Frankie, Charlotte and Joe. But in a twist it started to back fire on Leon, for having told Leanne about the comment.

While Jake once again brought up Frankie’s reaction to Alex’s departure the night before. And Joe queried why Leon had voted for Freddie to get the shield in the mission, when he had raised suspicions about him in the past.

At the roundtable, Leon started the discussion by apologising to Joe for not voting for him to get the shield earlier. He then questioned Frankie over her previous record of votes.

Freddie wondered if Leon had not backed Jake in going for Linda earlier in the season - and if that could be a sign he was a traitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Frankie faced a second line of questioning - this time from Jake, who said her eyes had looked panicked earlier when he spoke to her in the kitchen earlier. Saying he recognised that look from Linda’s eyes - continuing the strange obsession with eyes this season (Joe and the twinkle anyone).

Minah’s name came up with Frankie suggesting she is quiet at the roundtable. Freddie said he was unsure on if she was a faithful or not - leading to Minah asking why he hadn’t mentioned her name at the table before.

The voting then started, with Leon and Frankie getting early votes. And quickly the votes started to pile up for Frankie, but by the time it reached Freddie who had the final vote it was 4 votes each.

He voted for Leon, meaning that Leon had the most votes and was banished. He revealed to the group that he was a faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened after the roundtable?

Claudia announced that she would be throwing a dinner party after the latest banishment. The players got all dressed up - and shared their best bits and worst moments.

During the dinner, the remaining contestants shared what they would do with the money. From finally going on a honeymoon, to jobs around the house and paying for law school - or donate to charity.

In the tower, Minah and Charlotte decided to ‘murder’ instead of recruit. They picked Jake, Joe and Leanne as the three potential targets - Minah’s comments seemed to hint at it being Jake, but we will have to wait until next week to find out.