The Snowman back on at Sulgrave Manor after ironic cancellation

A special screening of The Snowman is back on at Sulgrave Manor on Thursday (December 21) after it was cancelled at the weekend because of the snow.

Many children and their families were disappointed to be told Fiori Musicali’s version was called off thanks to the irony of too much snow for The Snowman.

But it was been rescheduled with two showings at 2pm and 3pm where the classical orchestra will provide live music and performer Heidi Fardell will narrate the film.

Fiori founder and director Penelope Rapson said: “It has become quite a tradition for Fiori to perform at Sulgrave.

“But this has got to be a first – adding live music to a film!

“We are looking forward so much to seeing the children’s faces as they watch this brilliant Christmas film.”

The performance is supported by South Northamptonshire Council and presented jointly by Sulgrave Manor and Fiori.

Penelope added: “We are delighted to be doing The Snowman screenings for Sulgrave. They will be very special. Something not to be missed!”

Family tickets are £35. For more information visit fiori-musicali.com or call the box office on 0333 666 3366.