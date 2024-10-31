This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Lathums are set to hit the road once more before their huge Isle of Wight 2025 appearance

Wigan indie-rockers The Lathums have announced a series of shows in the UK in 2025.

The tour comes as the band are set to release their latest album, Matter Does Not Define, on March 7 2025.

Here’s where you can catch the act on the road before their big performance at Isle of Wight Festival 2025.

The Lathums are gearing up for the release of their third studio album, and to accompany its release the Wigan group are hitting the road in March 2025.

Shortly after the release of their new album, Matter Does Not Define, the group are set to embark on a 12-stop tour of the United Kingdom a matter of days after the new album drops. The tour is also set to culminate before the band’s performance at the Isle of Wight Festival 2025.

The group will kick off their tour at Barrowland in Glasgow on March 13 2024, with stops in Newcastle, Stoke, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, London, Southampton, Bristol and a homecoming performance at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on April 11 2025.

Matter Does Not Define is the eagerly awaited follow up from the group, after their previous two albums - 2021’s How Beautiful Life Can Be and 2023’s From Nothing To A Little Bit More - both topped the UK album charts upon release.

Where are The Lathums performing during their 2025 album tour?

The Lathums are heading back out on the road in 2025, in support of their new album Matter Does Not Define.

The Lathums are scheduled to perform at the following venues on the following dates throughout 2025:

When can I get tickets to see The Lathums on their 2025 album tour?

Presale tickets

Those who pre-order the band’s new album from their official website will get access to presale tickets, with more details to be sent once the album is purchased.

Those locations that fall under the O2 banner will have access to presale tickets through O2 Priority from November 6 2024, while Spotify presale for a number of shows will go on sale from November 7 2024.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets will then commence general sale from November 8 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

What have The Lathums been performing live recently?

Ultimately, with this being a tour around a new album, expect some of the songs from the new release to be performed, including the singles Stellar Cast and No Direction.

But to get a feel what the band could play, let’s go back to October 19 2024 at their show in Manchester. Setlist.FM states that the band performed the following set during their show at the Co-op Live in Manchester on that date.

Say My Name

Facets

Knotted Bed of Roses

The Great Escape

How Beautiful Life Can Be

All My Life

Fight On

Stellar Cast

No Direction

I See Your Ghost

Sad Face Baby

