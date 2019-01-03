Ten-year-olds can drive off-road cars at new Great Tew Estate experience

Children as young as ten can drive off-road at a new adrenaline-fuelled experience at Great Tew Estate.

Off Road Driver 4x4 experiences can be booked for adults, groups or families behind the wheel of the latest Mercedes-Benz X-Class 4x4s or iconic Land Rover Defenders.

Tuition for the 30 or 60-minute lessons is provided by off-roading experts who are also ADI qualified driving instructors.

For the extreme adventurers, there’s also the opportunity to drive the latest Mercedes-Benz Unimog 4x4, a Pinzgauer 6x6 military vehicle or a WW2 Willys Jeep.

The venue offers a combination of deep water crossings, scary slide slopes, vertiginous ascents and steep brake-free declines, helping drivers conquer a range of off-road skills.

Sue Stait, at Off Road Driver, said: “It’s often hard to find things to do as a family once children reach a certain age, and this is something everyone can enjoy the adrenaline rush from.”