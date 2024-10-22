Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sugababes set to take over arenas across the United Kingdom in 2025 🎶

Sugababes are set to perform a series of arena shows in the United Kingdom in 2025.

The dates include performances in Leeds, London, Manchester, Glasgow and more.

Here’s how you can get a ticket to see the original line-up perform, and what they could perform.

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan, the original Sugababes line-up, are set to embark on their own UK arena tour in 2025, as announced this morning by Live Nation .

The group are set to perform in Leeds, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle and Glasgow throughout the month of April 2025 as they continue their triumphant return since reforming in 2019 - including shutting down a Glastonbury stage twice.

Speaking of the arena shows, the group revealed: “We are so excited to announce our biggest ever UK tour. The last few years have been an absolute blast, and we can’t wait to hit the road together next spring!”

“Wait until you see what we’ve got up our sleeve! See you in April!”

Here’s the full list of dates for Sugababes newly announced tour, how you can get tickets and what they could play during their shows.

Where are Sugababes performing during their 2025 UK arena tour?

Sugababes are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Sugababes perform during their 2025 UK arena tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have access to O2 Priority or Venue presale access will be available to grab tickets for all dates from October 23 2024 from 10am until October 25 2024.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence from 10am on October 25 2024 through Ticketmaster .

What have Sugababes been performing live recently?

We could go back to their Glastonbury set, but let’s take a look at a more recent Sugababes performance. Setlist.FM have listed that the band played the following set during their appearance at Take That: The Greatest Weekend in Malta on October 19 2024.

Freak Like Me (Adina Howard cover)

Red Dress

Hole in the Head

Ugly

Too Lost in You

Overload (Segue into Garage Medley)

Flowers (Sweet Female Attitude cover)

Today

Push the Button

Round Round

About You Now

Are you excited to see the original line-up of Sugababes performing in UK arenas once again in 2025? Did you catch the band at one of their several festival performances in recent years? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.