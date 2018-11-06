Star Wars prop builder to appear in Banbury meet and greet

Renowned prop builder and operator of some of the franchises most iconic droids will be in Banbury this weekend to answer all of your Star Wars questions.

Bill Hargreaves started his prop building career on another legendary sci-fi film, 1979’s Alien.

Comic Connections owner Glyn Smith with some familiar characters

Mr Hargreaves went on to build props for both Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

His most notable creation is Empire’s IG-88 assassin droid, which he also operated during the film.

He also built props for An American Werewolf in London, Indiana Jones and Gladiator starring Russell Crowe.

Mr Hargreaves will be appearing at Comic Connections in Banbury’s Parson’s Street on Saturday, November 10 between 11am and 4.30pm.

Glyn Smith of Banbury's Comic Connections NNL-170116-132030001

Pictures and models of the infamous IG-88 will be for sale along with other memorabilia.