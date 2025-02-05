6 wildly early Oscar predictions for 2026 - from Robert Pattinson to Wicked 2
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Screen Babble’s latest episode tackles the Oscars.
- Listen to our very, very early picks for the 2026 Academy Awards.
- From a Robert Pattinson double nom, to a horror movie breakthrough.
The Oscar race continues to heat up - amid dramatic flame outs, precursor awards and plenty of chin-wagging. But with only a few weeks left before the ceremony, it is almost time for cinephiles to turn their attention to next year’s contenders.
In the latest episode of Screen Babble we dip into our crystal bowl and make some wildly early predictions for the 2026 Academy Awards. Download the podcast here to listen to while you are doing the hoovering or washing the dishes.
Sure not to age terribly in 12 months time, hear why we think Robert Pattinson could get a double nod for his highly anticipated new film - Mickey 17. And get ready for a truly big swing as we back a horror film to break the decades-long Best Picture drought.
The rest of the episode sees Matt, Benji and Kelly touch on the runners and riders for the 2025 Oscar race as well as take a look back at the TV event of January - The Traitors. Make sure you download the latest episode of Screen Babble to get the full chat.
Thanks for listening - you can download the latest episode here. And remember to follow us on Tik Tok @screen.babble.
Where to watch this month’s selected shows and films?
- The Traitors - available to stream through BBC iPlayer
- The BAFTA Awards - broadcasting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 16 2025
- The 97th Academy Awards - broadcasting on ITV1 and ITVX on March 3 2025 at 1am
Download the latest episode of Screen Babble here. And find the previous episodes including our big look at what to expect from TV and film in 2025.