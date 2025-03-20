Reacher’s next episode will release on Prime Video this week 📺

Reacher season three is airing on Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character.

But when will the next episode be out?

Reacher’s latest season is reaching the business end. Fans have just a couple of episodes left to enjoy in 2025.

The hit Prime Video show is now in its third series and Alan Ritchson continues to star as the titular character. It is based on the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child.

But what time will the next episode of Reacher come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Reacher’s next episode come out?

Reacher returns for season three | Prime Video

The seventh episode of the Prime Video hit’s third season is due to arrive later today (March 20). Prime Video has been releasing the show weekly on a Thursday.

Fans are being reminded that the season finale will arrive next week. Episode 8 is set to drop on March 27.

What time does Reacher’s next episode come out?

Prime Video has been very consistent with the time that it releases Reacher episodes - and its original shows in general. Similar to Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service releases its latest episodes at 12am PT/ 3am ET in America.

Usually this works out as 8am for UK viewers - or 9am for European audiences. However because daylight savings time has started in America, you will get the episode slightly earlier at 7am - at least until March 30.

What is known about the next episode?

Prime Video is keeping a tight lip on details about the forthcoming episodes of Reacher. However we do have a name for the seventh episode of season three: L.A. Story.