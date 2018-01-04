Pantomime returns to Eydon

Oh yes it will, pantomime will return to Eydon early in the new year with a production of Cinderella.

The concerted group between Eydon Players and Eydon Village Hall will see the production takes place.

The show has brought together men, women and children from the local community all who have taken active roles both on stage and behind the scenes. It has been an opportunity for both old hands to lead the way and for new talents to emerge.

Everyone know the story of Cinderella. The rags to riches tale of beautiful young girl, who has been forgotten and ignored and who is left to work for her keep, suddenly, magically, gets the chance to go to the ball and meet her Prince. Of course along the way she has to contend with the Stepmother and those gorgeous Step sisters Gertrude and Griselda, who are as equally determined to steal the Prince’s heart! Thankfully Buttons is on hand to help.

And so the story unfolds with all the traditional jokes, songs and mayhem. A spokesman for Eydon Players said Cinderella is a wonderful opportunity to start 2018 with some fun, laughter and of course the ‘odd’ song or two.

The show runs with evening performances at 7.30pm on Thursday to Saturday January 11-13. There is a matinee performance at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/eydon-village-hall or by calling Judith 01327 439143