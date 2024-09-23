Nik Kershaw UK tour: 80s pop star and his band set for 12 dates across the UK - dates, venues and tickets
- ‘80s pop idol Nik Kershaw has announced a series of UK tour dates to end 2024 with.
- The “Wouldn’t It Be Good” singer is set for dates in Lincoln, Sunderland, Edinburgh and London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.
- Here’s the full list of dates for Nik Kershaw and his band, along with how you can get tickets ahead of his first performance.
Nostalgia is sure to set in for readers of a certain age, as ‘80s heartthrob Nik Kershaw and his band are set to hit the road for a series of dates in the UK to close out 2024.
The tour comes as Kershaw celebrates the 40th anniversary of his debut album, “Human Racing” and its follow up, “The Riddle,” both released in 1984. The albums were the start of Kershaw’s endearing career in music, with both albums debuting inside the top 10 of the UK album charts upon their release.
Gaining fame with songs like "Wouldn't It Be Good" and "I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Kershaw's music has been described as having catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and a blend of pop and new wave influences.
Kershaw released his last studio album in 2020, “Oxymoron,” featuring the single “From Cloudy Bay To Malibu,” which received airplay through BBC Radio 2, while the album was warmly received by critics.
But for those who want a bit of a nostalgia trip before the inevitable trudge towards Christmas 2024 and all the business to tend to before the big day, here’s where you can catch Kershaw and band on his upcoming UK tour.
Where is Nik Kershaw performing in the United Kingdom on his 2024 tour?
Nik Kershaw is currently scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:
- October 3 2024: Engine Shed, Lincoln
- October 4 2024: The Fire Station, Sunderland
- October 5 2024: The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
- October 6 2024: The Picturedrome, Holmfirth
- October 8 2024: The Junction, Cambridge
- October 9 2024: Academy, Manchester
- October 10 2024: New Brighton Floral Pavilion, Brighton
- October 11 2024: The Wulfrun, Wolverhampton
- October 12 2024: Tramshed, Cardiff
- October 14 2024: Komedia, Bath
- October 15 2024: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- October 16 2024: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Where can I get tickets to see Nik Kershaw on his 2024 UK tour?
Tickets to see Nik Kershaw on all his UK tour dates are available through his official website, while tickets to his London performance are on sale through Ticketmaster.
What could Nik Kershaw and his band perform during their 2024 UK shows?
If Nik Kershaw’s setlist is anything like the one he performed at Messeplatz Giessen in Germany on August 17 of this year, then prepare for a sing along. Not only with his own songs, but with the odd cover from The Killers, David Bowie and Chesney Hawks too.
Credit as always to Setlist.FM.
- Come On Down
- Radio Musicola
- Wide Boy
- The Chosen Ones
- Dancing Girls
- Can't Get Arrested
- The Riddle
- Roundabouts and Swings
- Ashes to Ashes (David Bowie cover)
- When a Heart Beats
- Don Quixote
- Cowboys and Indians
- Only You (Yazoo cover)
- The One and Only (Chesney Hawkes cover)
- Stick Around
- Wouldn't It Be Good
- The Sky's the Limit
- Wounded
- I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- Human (The Killers cover)
