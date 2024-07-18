Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobra Kai has started its final season.

Hit reality series Too Hot to Handle is returning for a new season.

Netflix has also dropped some major sports documentaries including one on an Olympic legend.

Netflix has blessed subscribers with a feast's worth of new films and TV shows this week. From the start of Cobra Kai’s final season to documentary series on an Olympic legend and a whole football league, there is something for everyone.

It can be hard to keep track of what is brand spanking new on Netflix - and other streaming services - with so much being released on a daily basis. We have pulled together a list of every title dropping on Netflix between 15 and 19 July.

There are plenty of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Find your next film for movie night or your next show to binge.

Monday, 15 July

Netflix started the week with the release of a buzzy new sports documentary, offering its own spin on Amazon’s popular All or Nothing formula. Except this time it is following the whole La Liga, instead of just one team. For younger audiences, Netflix expanded its offering for its smallest users with an animated series.

LALIGA: All Access (2024)

Take a look behind the scenes at the 2023/2024 La Liga season with unprecedented access in this new Netflix original documentary. Follow the highs and lows including Jude Bellingham’s eye-catching debut year in the famous white of Real Madrid.

It has eight episodes and the run-times range from 46 minutes to 52, so all less than an hour. IMDB users have rated it 7.8 out of 10 in the initial reviews.

Wonderoos (2024)

This animated series aimed at pre-school kids arrived on Netflix Jr on 15 July. It has 20 episodes and each runs for around 15 minutes.

Netflix’s description of the show reads: “Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colourful Roo City!” It has a 6.8 out of 10 rating on IMDB, based on reviews by users.

Tuesday, 16 July

A movie based on a hit children’s book series, a docuseries and a stand-up comedy special were among the new additions to Netflix UK on Tuesday. Learn more below:

Homicide: Los Angeles (2024)

Netflix’s true crime docuseries Homicide has returned for a second season this week. Instead of New York, it is focused on the glittering lights of Los Angeles and features such famous cases as Phil Spector.

It has been created by Dick Wolf, who is most famous for creating the long-running Law & Order shows. The LA season has five episodes with run times between 51 minutes and an hour - it has a 7.5 out of 10 rating on IMDB, slightly higher than the New York season.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

The hit animated film, based on the popular Captain Underpants books, has arrived on Netflix UK this week. If your kids are big fans of the film, Netflix also has a spin-off show called The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants with three seasons.

It has a run time of 89 minutes and has a rating of U, so it is suitable for all ages. The description on Netflix reads: “Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotise their humourless principal into thinking he's an undies-adorned superhero.”

Users on IMDB have rated it 6.2 out of 10, while over on Rotten Tomatoes it has an 87% positive rating. Critics say that it “is entertainment that won't drive a wedge between family members”.

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2024)

American comedian Chad Daniels has returned with a brand new stand-up special. It is just over an hour long and Netflix’s description reads: “Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.”

It has a 7.3 out of 10 rating on IMDB and both of the reviews logged on Rotten Tomatoes are positive. He has been hailed as “one of the great unsung American comedians” in the past.

Wednesday, 17 July

The middle of the week saw the return of two foreign language shows, including a popular Polish series and an acclaimed anime. It also saw Netflix drop its second major sports docuseries of the week - this time focused on Olympic legend Simone Biles.

Simone Biles: Rising (2024)

The first two episodes of this documentary on the gymnastics icon were released on Wednesday. It comes just over a week before the Paris 2024 opening ceremony - a second part is due some time in the autumn with the remaining episodes.

Netflix’s description for the series reads: “Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.” Both episodes are less than an hour long and it received a glowing four star review from The Guardian.

Green Glove Gang season two (2024)

Polish stars Magdalena Kuta, Małgorzata Potocka and Anna Romantowska have returned for a second season of hijinks. The comedy series follows a gang of three older female burglars who are forced to go into hiding - both seasons have eight episodes each and they run for around 30 minutes on average.

In the description for season two, Netflix says: “Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.” It has a 6.5 rating out of 10 on IMDB for the show as a whole.

T. P Bon season two (2024)

The anime adaptation of popular throwback manga Time Patrol Bon has returned for its second season, just a few months after its first batch of episodes. Netflix’s description of the show reads: “After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.”

Like the first season, the new batch of T.P Bon includes 12 episodes with run times of around 30 minutes each. The show has a 6.8 out of 10 rating on IMDB.

Thursday, 18 July

The start of the final season of Cobra Kai is the headline release on Netflix on Thursday this week. But it is not the only drop on the streaming service fans can look forward to on 18 July.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 (2024)

The hit sequel show to the beloved 1980s film series the Karate Kid is starting its final season on Thursday, 18 July. Netflix announced that the final season of the show would feature 15 episodes in total and will have a staggered release.

The first five episodes dropped on 18 July, the second set of five will be released in November before the show comes to an end sometime in 2025. The description for the sixth season reads: “With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory.”

Cobra Kai has a rating of 15 and episodes run for between 36 minutes and 45 minutes in the first part of season six. The show as a whole has an 8.5 out of 10 rating on IMDB, according to users.

Master of the House (2024)

The newest Netflix original series is one that fans of Succession should be keeping their eyes on. It is a Thai show and follows a family that finds itself in a power struggle following the death of the patriarch.

It has a 15 age rating and has seven episodes, ranging in length from 44 minutes to 63 minutes. The description for the pilot reads: “The president of Theva Gems is found dead. Shortly before his passing, a startling announcement is made during his birthday dinner.”

Friday, 19 July

A hit reality series, a popular Korean horror show and a romantic comedy are among the additions to Netflix on Friday. There is also an intriguing sounding documentary to watch out for.

Too Hot to Handle season 6 (2024)

The hit dating show is back for a sixth season this week, giving reality fans yet another summer feast to enjoy. The description for the show reads: “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

The first four episodes of season six will be released on 19, with three more released on 26 July and the final batch released on 2 August. There will be 10 episodes in total for the new season.

The show has an age rating of 15 and episodes typically run between 40 minutes and 50 minutes. It has a 4.6 rating out of 10 on IMDB.

Sweet Home season 3 (2024)

The Korean horror drama is returning for a final season on 19 July. The description for the show reads: “As humans turn into savage monsters and the world plunges into terror, a handful of survivors fight for their lives — and to hold on to their humanity.”

In the first season episodes typically ran for between 45 and 59 minutes, but regularly exceeded 70 or 80 minutes in the second series. The show has a 7.3 rating out of 10 on IMDB.

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024)

This documentary follows a couple of daredevils who are preparing for their most dangerous challenge yet. It has a run time of 1 hour 40 minutes.

The description on Netflix reads: “Two real-life daredevils test the limits of their love and trust by illegally scaling one of the world's tallest buildings to perform an acrobatic stunt.” It has an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics saying “Blending romance with vertiginous thrill-seeking, Skywalkers: A Love Story is a documentary of truly dizzying proportions”.

Find Me Falling (2024)

The latest Netflix original romance film will release on the streamer on Friday, 19 July. The description reads: “After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors, and an old flame.”

Filmed in Cyprus, it might just be the perfect watch to get you excited for your summer holiday - if you are heading to the mediterranean in the coming days or weeks. It stars Harry Connick Jr, Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Angeliki Filipidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, and Clarence Smith.

Are you planning on watching any of the new releases on Netflix this week? Let our tech writer Matt.Mohan-Hickson know which, if any, caught your eye the most.