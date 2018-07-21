Musicians out to entertain in family friendly Riverside Festival with circus theme

There will be more than 40 acts across four stages at the Riverside Festival in Charlbury later this month.

There will be two days of rock, indie, jazz and folk across the main two stages as well as several surprises on the Riverside Fringe and Buskers stages.

It takes place from from 12pm to 10pm on Saturday, July 28, and 11am to 8pm on Sunday, July 29.

The festival held on the beautiful banks of the River Evenlode has grown year on year since it began life 23 years ago, attracting thousands of music lovers of all ages.

It is still completely free to enter.

This year, Charlbury Riverside Festival is bigging up the Big Top.

Along with events across the country, Riverside is marking the 250th anniversary of the world’s first circus.

Back in 1768, in a bid to attract a larger audience to his daring riding displays, equestrian impresario Philip Astley drew a ring on a patch of waste ground in London’s Waterloo, and filled it with a series of quirky acts.

In addition to his bareback riders, there were clowns, jugglers, acrobats, and other novelties.

The festival organisers are promising a cornucopia of wonderful musical acts and family fun.

For those with a musical talent, take a turn on the Buskers’ Stage in the tea and cakes Tent. No pre-booking is required.

This year’s Main Stage welcomes back four Riverside favourites.

Oxford music mainstays Zurich, The Standard, Knights of Mentis and The Mighty Redox will be performing.

Other acts to look out for are US country punk band Speedbuggy USA and popular popsters Candy Says.

Also taking to the main stage will be Earinade, Catgod and Starlings on Saturday while Sunday will see performances from the 2 Tone All Skas, The August List, Wonderland and Von Braun.

As in previous years, local record stores Rapture in Witney and Oxford’s Truck Store will run the Second Stage.

Tiger Mendoza, Cherokii, Ghosts In The Photographs, Modern Comforts, Kid Kin and Daisy will appear on the Saturday.

Sunday will see the likes of Lucy Leave, Mother, Self Help, Cooling Pearls and Upcycled Takeover.

There are a variety of acts performing on the Fringe Stage.

In addition to the Riverside bar serving Hook Norton craft beers, the popular Pimm’s and Tins tent returns, along with the Riverside Gin and Fizz lounge and the Pre-School Tea and Cakes tent.

There will also be a wide assortment of stalls selling traditional festival fodder.

The organisers are also determined to have something for all the family.

As well as having a dedicated Kids’ Zone where youngsters can try their hand at a range of circus-inspired activities, festival goers can find out more about traditional crafts and meet local artists in the Green Field site.

Organisers are also hoping to attract a host of folk with circus skills.

If you or you know anyone who is dab hand at juggling, know a magic trick or two, excel at stiltwalking, have acrobatic tendencies or just enjoy clowning around, then email admin@riversidefestival.charlbury.com then the organisers would love to hear from you.

There is no camping onsite but local campsites are available.

For further information on these and local hotels and B&Bs visit www.charlbury.info. More details on the festival at www.riversidefestival.charlbury.com.