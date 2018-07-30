Wilderness Festival returns this week

The eighth annual Wilderness Festival, at Cornbury Park, gets underway this week with more going on than you can poke a stick at.

The four day festival featuring music, the Wellbeing Programme and unique culinary experiences, begins on Thursday, August 2, closing on Sunday, August 5.

Headlining the main Main Stage, supported by the BBC, is an eclectic range of household names and emerging talents.

Friday see’s French electronic duo Justice headline supported by Baxter Dury, who will perform songs from his critically applauded album, ‘Price Of Tears’.

Saturday welcomes Chic Ft Nile Rodgers, arguably the greatest disco band in the world, supported by electronic musician Jon Hopkins.

Sunday the main stage welcomes American Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington while Brit and Grammy nominated Bastille will close out the show.

Alongside the revelry, Wilderness also curates a Wellbeing programme for The Sanctuary; a festival within a festival featuring some of the globe’s esteemed health, fitness and wellbeing professionals.

Guests are encouraged to retreat from the revelry and recharge with explore a wealth of wellness experiences. They can meet highly regarded yogis for masterclasses, box or dance themselves fit, explore mind and soul at workshops on love and self-care, or escape to the lakes and forests for wild classes.

This year Wilderness has introduced 3 brand new Wellbeing venues, dedicated to whatever suits your mood.

Wilderness has also carved out a reputation for creating celebratory, quality dining experiences in the tradition of communal feasting, augmented by playing host to the best culinary talents of the day.

The ambitious Long-Table Banquets invite 400 revellers to dine together with at least four courses, and the finest libations, each day hosted by a different chef. This year, Wilderness welcomes back Yotam Ottolenghi.

Presiding over Saturday’s Banquets are Stockholm’s Joel Åhlin and Filip Fastén, whose restaurant Agrikultur has just earned its first Michelin star.

There is too much to mention so for a full run down on bands, events, experiences, tickets and more visit www.wildernessfestival.com.