Wilderness announce summer line-up

Organisers of the Wilderness Festival, taking place in Cornbury Park near Charlbury, have announced their August line-up which includes two UK festival exclusives.

Announced for the main stage of the Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4 event is Brit and Grammy nominated Swedish star Robyn, making her only UK festival appearance of 2019, who will headline Saturday.

Swedish star Robyn

Also making their only UK festival appearance at Winderness are the Bombay Bicycle Club who return after a four year break from performing, to headline the main stage on Friday.

Dance duo Groove Armada will bring their legendary live show to the main stage on Sunday, after their well received performance in The Valley last year.

Other main stage acts include Tom Odell, Caravan Palace, Tom Grennan and Freya Ridings.

This year Wilderness includes four new music stages; The High Ground, The Level, The Jumpyard and The Troubador.

Groove Armada

The High Ground is an after dark stage dedicated to dance and electronic music and will feature excellent crowdfunded Tottenham club The Cause at the helm on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Also featured to appear are Hannah Holland, Grace, Shay, Voigtmann, Cromby and Dom Chung.

The Level will showcase from around the globe with appearances from Ata Kak of Awesome Tapes from Africa and the Beating Heart crew confirmed.

The Jumpyard stage is an all-new creation from Glastonbury’s Shangri-La team featuring an eclectic mix of reggae, swing, brass and bass.

Also returning are the Valley, Atrium and Club House stages.

Away from the music the festival welcomes back Letters Live to headline the Talks and Debates program. The formula of A-list speakers reading the finest correspondence ever written has included Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley and Olivia Colman to name a few.

Food lovers are well catered for with chefs hosting this year's prestigious long table banquets including the world-renowned Yossi ‘Papi’ Elad from The Palomar which in 2015 was named as The Observer Food Monthly Restaurant of The Year.

Returning to Wilderness and heading up the banquet tent is James Knappett who will be leaving the intimate environment of his 2 Michelin star, 20 seater ‘Kitchen Table’ in London to produce a banquet for the Wilderness masses.

The Thursday night family banquet will bring together two Wilderness regulars, Josh Katz (Berber & Q) and Woodfired Canteen from Cornwall.

For tickets and a complete run down of all the events and all the stages visit the festival's website at www.wildernessfestival.com