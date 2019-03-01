Who will be crowned Young Musician 2019?

Over 60 young people will compete for the prestigious title of Banbury Young Musician of the Year 2019 next month with a chance to go forward to the Rotary’s National Young Musician Competition Final.

The Rotary Club of Banbury competition is now in its 29th year and was masterminded by Rotarian Gareth Jeremy.

Gareth said: “It is truly rewarding to see how much musical talent exists amongst our young people and each year since the competition started the technical standard and musical ability of the competitors has gone from strength to strength.

“Many of the previous winners have gone on to be professional musicians performing at the highest possible level.”

The competition is once again being held at Tudor Hall School, Wykham Park, on Saturday, March 2 with the junior competition commencing at 4pm and the intermediate/senior competitions starting from 6.45pm.

In addition to the overall winner there will be trophies awarded for winners in 30 sections of the competition with successful musicians going on to the district, regional and possibly national finals .

Gareth added: “I very much look forward to this year’s entrants and enjoying the undoubted high standard of performance the competitors will give and would be delighted to see anyone who wishes to share that enjoyment join us at the finals of the competition.”

Tickets are available on the door, with adults costing £6, families £12, OAPs and under 18s £3.

The musicians have already performed during the heats also held at Tudor Hall in January.