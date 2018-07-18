Wardington’s Woodstock as Hare and Hounds music festival returns

The Hare and Hounds will once again be hosting their annual music festival this weekend raising money for Clic Sargent.

The free to enter, three day event gets underway on Friday, July 20 from 6pm with a five band line up including The Grate Full Shed, Ella Palmer and No Where Near.

Barbecue chefs Darren Bennetts and Martin Barker at the Hare and Hounds Beer and Music Festival NNL-170730-153745001

On Saturday, July 21 the live music starts at 1pm and will go late into the evening/night.

Featured on the eight band bill are BushFieldSmith, Strike One and winner of band name of the year surely must go to Cheeses of Nazareth.

Day three, Sunday, July 22, once again kicks into life from 1pm with a further eight band line-up including Paranoid Puppets, Watch the Raven and local legend Pete Watkins.

The festival will also feature a barbecue, raffle and auction to raise funds for the cancer charity.

Bushfield Smith bassist Dave Smith on stage at the Hare and Hounds

For a full line-up list, links to raffle prizes and further information visit the pubs Facebook page.