Vaultstock returns this Bank Holiday weekend

There will be three days of music this weekend at one of Banbury’s most popular pubs.

The Wine Vaults in Parson’s Street will begin its Vaultstock festival on Friday, August 24 with a set by house DJ Martin Herity providing a mix of soul, hip hop and funk from 9pm.

Lake Acacia will play Vaultstock on Saturday, August 25

Saturday, things are cranked up to eleven for an afternoon and evening of live indie, pop, rock and blues.

Kicking the day off will be a blues set from The Dave Arrowsmith Band from 3.30pm.

Banbury musician Stuart Layzell follows accompanied by Stevie Cooper and Jim Bennion on slide guitar. Stuart will be performing a wide range of covers from Amy Winehouse to Bob Marley from 6pm.

Banbury indie rock trio Lake Acacia, who the BG featured earlier this month, will showcase their own material from 8.30pm.

The band released their debut EP, Figure Frame, last year and just two weeks ago their first official music video for the song ‘Hold Fast’.

Headlining the Saturday lineup will be Brixton Alley with an original sound that fuses rock and rap. They will take to the stage at 10pm.

Sunday, Vaultstock will move at a more sedate pace as the stage is reserved for acoustic sets.

Leigh Chambers, of DirtyJackDC, will get things underway from 2.30pm.

Stuart Layzell returns at 4.30pm accompanied by Stevie Cooper.

Trio BushFieldSmith will entertain from 6.30pm with a unique take on popular songs, with The Banbury Jazz Jam finishing the festival off from 8.45pm.

The event is free to enter and also includes a barbecue, drinks offers and Pimms jugs.