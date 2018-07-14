UB40 bring the house down at Cornbury

Great Tew's Cornbury Music Festival kicked off yesterday, Friday, July 13, with brummy reggae legends UB40 headlining.

The festival had its swan song last year but due to public demand organiser Hugh Phillimore resurrected the three day festivalaffectionally known as poshstock.

One of the characters to be found at this years Cornbury Festival

Among the acts getting things underway were the Stereo Mcs, Jimmy Cliff and Albert Lee.

Headlining the comedy stand was Mock the Week regular James Acaster while the new for this year Jack FM stage saw main act Glen Matlock, formerly of the Sex Pistols, storm off and refuse to play in keeping with punk ideology.

Today, Saturday, July 14 is an all female day on all stages and will feature legend Mavis Staples, Pixie Lott, Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald and Canadian pop-rocker Alanis Morrisette will headline the main stage.

Day tickets are available as is camping.

Cornbury 2018

For more information and a full run down of the weekends acts visit the Cornbury Festival website.