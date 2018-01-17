Time running out for Chippy music festival entry

The Chipping Norton Music festival, one of the oldest in the country will take place from Friday, March 9 to Saturday, March 24 but performers have until January 19 to submit their entry.

This year’s festival, now in its 106th year, will feature over 1000 performers whose mission is to “promote confidence through performance”.

There are over 140 different performance categories and people of any age from all walks of life are invited to take part.

All performances are assessed by professionals who give constructive feedback and comments to encourage and enthuse performers.

Michelle Noble Coles, music teacher from Bloxham Primary School who is entering the school choir for the first time this year said: “Performing in different venues is always fun. Sometimes it can unsettle the nerves but that in itself is a good skill so pupils to learn how to control them.

“Music helps children to develop their language, reading skills, mathematical skills, motor skills when learning a new instrument, coordination, memory skills and team work to name but a few.

He added: “But most of all it’s the joy of performing and making memories which I believe is most important.”

Highlights of this years festival include the Youth Jazz Challenge Competition on March 9 at Chipping Norton School and a performance by internationally renowned pianist Eva Maria Doroszkowska on March 18 in the Town Hall.

For more information about the festival and how to enter visit www.cnmf.org.uk.