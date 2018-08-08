Sound and Fury at Banbury gig

One of music’s rock and roll pioneers will be celebrated at show later this month.

Billy Fury tribute artist Rob Dee will be performing at St John’s Club, Dashwood Road, Banbury on Friday, August 17.

Mr Dee’s set will feature many of the hits from the 60s rocker including I Will, I’d Never Find Another You, Jealousy, In Summer, and Halfway To Paradise.

Mr Dee will be supported by 1950s rock and roll specialists Rock Til You Drop.

Proceeds will go towards a refurbishment of the not-for-profit community club.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £10.

Call 01295 263204 or 07500307931 to book.