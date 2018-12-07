Rarely performed Chipping Norton Choral Society works to be heard in Banbury

Two rarely performed, choral works will be performed in Banbury this month by the popular Chipping Norton Choral Society (CNCS).

The two pieces of music by English composers, Elgar and Vaughan Williams will be performed at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 15.

Vaughan Williams’ piece, ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’ or Grant us Peace, was performed this year in the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Proms.

CNCS conductor Peter Hunt said: “This short choral work features the complete range of Vaughan Williams’ harmonic style from the lyrical and pastoral to the angular and strident.

“He paints a dramatic picture of battle and the rattle of guns, terror and the sadness of death. It’s not described as remarkable or emotional for nothing.”

The second choral performance of the evening will be Elgar’s ‘The Music Makers’ and CNCS will accompanied through both works by the Cheltenham Chamber Orchestra.

The show starts at 7.30pm with tickets costing £15 available from tickets@cncs.org.uk, calling 07988 233299, from Jaffe and Neale Bookshop, Chipping Norton, or on the door.

Entrance for under-16s is free to encourage youngsters to experience the excitement and power of a live classical music performance.