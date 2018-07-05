Punk legend to play new Cornbury stage

Great Tew’s Cornbury Music Festival have announced a new stage for this year with a punk icon one of the artists set to grace it.

The Jack FM Teepee, a partnership of national radio station Union JACK, and its local cousin JACKfm, will stir into life on Friday, July 13 with a set from former Sex Pistol, Glen Matlock.

Glen Matlock

Punk God Matlock will be performing an acoustic set from 5.20pm featuring music from his long awaited sols album Good To Go.

The album, due out in August has a distinct rockabilly feel to it and will be his first new material since 2010.

Saturday, July 14, the festival celebrates female artists with Alanis Morrisette headlining the main stage supported by such artists as Mavis Staples and Pixie Lott.

The Jack FM Teepee carries this on and welcomes Marcella Detroit to the Saturday afternoon headlining spot. Marcella started her career with Bob Seger, before going on to co-write and perform with Eric Clapton on many of his classic hits.

She has written for Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Elton John, and took centre stage when she partnered with Bananarama’s Siobhan Fahey as Shakespeare’s Sister, producing several hits including the epic ‘Stay’ and ‘You’re History’.

Sunday, July 15, sees the Teepee take on a soulful vibe as former Westlife crooner Brian McFadden takes the stage. Widely respected for his perfect pitch, vocal range and songwriting skills, Brian will be performing three songs with new material from his forthcoming solo album.

Also appearing in the Jack FM Teepee over the three days include Liv Austen a half Nordic and half British artist, hotly tipped as a rising star. Liv attracted much attention at this year’s ‘Country to Country’ Festival with her up tempo blend of catchy pop and country.

Blair Jollands, often hailed as New Zealand’s answer to Beck, with a songwriting style similar to Nick Cave will make an appearance as will indie songsmith Chris Simmons.

If you cannot make it to the teepee JACK FM, will be broadcasting the teepee sessions on Facebook Live throughout the festival.

For more information, tickets and a full list of the musicians at this years festival visit www.cornburyfestival.com.