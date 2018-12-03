Popular 80s duo Tears for Fears to hit the stage at Blenheim Palace next summer

Best-selling pop duo Tears for Fears will be performing at Nocturne Live in Blenheim Palace next summer.

Supported by London-based post-punk five-piece White Lies and synth-pop outfit Scritti Politti the band, which has sold 30 million albums, will be performing in the Great Court on June 22.

Nocturne Live is taking place between June 20 and 23 and will also feature a sold-out show by Kylie Minogue and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Nocturne Live director Ciro Romano said: “Tears For Fears are such an iconic band with an incredible catalogue of songs that have truly stood the test of time.

“We can’t wait to have them follow in the footsteps of the likes of Elvis Costello, Jamie Cullum and Gregory Porter and headline the Saturday night of next summer’s event.”

The duo’s catalogue includes Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Head Over Heels and Mad World.

For tickets, which are £35 each, visit www.nocturnelive.com.